Tinubu’s agenda reviving Nigerian university education – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stated that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is revitalising Nigeria’s university education system.

Wike said this on Saturday in Calabar at the 37th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar (UniCal), where he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law.

The minister praised the President’s dedication to higher education and said ongoing interventions are reshaping the landscape of tertiary education across the nation.

According to him, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has eased financial burdens on students, ensuring no willing individual is denied access to quality education.

He added, “The Students’ Start-up Innovation and Entrepreneurship Grant empowers youths to convert knowledge into enterprise.

“Universities’ removal from IPPIS has further advanced institutional autonomy.”

Wike noted that universities’ exclusion from IPPIS has restored their financial independence, allowing them to operate more efficiently and with greater flexibility.

He also highlighted that allowing TETFund research funds to remain within institutions enables them to engage in innovative and groundbreaking research.

The minister said these progressive policies are positioning Nigeria’s universities to respond effectively to the needs of the 21st century.

Expressing gratitude to the University of Calabar for the honorary degree, he said the recognition inspires him to continue contributing meaningfully to national progress.