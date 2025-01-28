Tinubu troubled by frequent tanker explosions, vows swift action – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu is seriously worried by the frequency of tanker explosion incidents on public roads and residential areas.

Shettima stated this on Monday in his condolence message to the Enugu State Government and families of those who lost their lives in the recent fuel tanker fire incident in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fuel tanker had on Saturday veered off course and burst into flames along the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

ALSO READ: Tinubu sends condolence message to India over deadly train crash

The Vice-President said that it was time to put an end to avoidable tanker accidents and explosions.

Shettima noted that President Bola Tinubu is very concerned and disturbed by the incident and other tanker explosions in recent times. He said;

It was with a heart full of sadness that I received news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Onyeama local government area of Enugu State.

I am deeply saddened that another tanker accident would lead to the loss of lives of Nigerians, leaving others injured in the gory incident.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seriously worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads and residential areas, which are ordinarily avoidable.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima

The vice president reassured Nigerians that the government would stop at nothing to put an end to tanker accidents on our roads.

Shettima promised that following Mr President’s directive, the government will engage relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to prevent future occurrences.

He also said that the government would look at possible ways the road traffic authorities, as well as federal and state Transportation Ministries, could cooperate to urgently forestall further tanker accidents. Shettima stated;

I express my profound condolences to the government and people of Enugu State, particularly the families that lost their loved ones and those that are undergoing treatment for various degrees of injuries in the hospitals.