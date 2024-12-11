Tinubu told to review crucial appointments in mining sector

The North-West Progressives Ambassadors (NWPA) have called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the cancellation of Mr Yazid Danfulani's appointment as Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative.

The appeal was conveyed in a statement signed by Comrade Aminu Galadanci, NWPA President, and Hajia Aishat Mohammed, Secretary General.

Danfulani’s appointment, announced on December 6, was revoked hours later, with the presidency stating there was “no vacancy in the agency.”

Fatima Shinkafi, the incumbent Executive Secretary, retained the position. However, the NWPA argued that Shinkafi’s tenure, exceeding eight years, had not delivered significant benefits to the North-West region or aligned with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr President’s reward strategy aims to recognise those who worked tirelessly for the party,” the NWPA stated, urging Tinubu to “allow Danfulani to resume work and contribute his quota to the development of the North-West and Nigeria as a whole.”

The group praised Danfulani as a capable leader who had been instrumental in mobilising support for Tinubu’s campaign. They contended that he embodied the qualities needed to advance the president’s governance objectives.

Echoing these sentiments, the Arewa Youth Development Ambassadors (AYDA), led by Abubakar Abubakar, criticised the cancellation as undermining the efforts of key campaign supporters.

Abubakar described Danfulani as “a staunch supporter and effective mobiliser for Tinubu’s victory in the North-West and beyond.”