Tinubu observes 1st Eid-el-Fitr in Abuja, preaches love, charity to vulnerable

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr by demonstrating greater love and compassion, particularly toward the vulnerable, and extending acts of charity to all.

The President said this in an interview with journalists after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan at the Abuja National Eid Prayer Ground on Sunday.

The President urged Muslims not to return to the old and unacceptable paths but to remain steadfast in practicing the righteous virtues they had learned during Ramadan.

“We should give thanks to the Almighty Allah. We saw the beginning; we started together and ended together in good health and happiness, in prayers for our country and all our people.

“We should continue the good deeds as taught during the Holy month of Ramadan: care for the vulnerable, the orphans and the less privileged.

“Everything that we have observed, we should not revert to the path that is not acceptable to the teachings of this month,” the President said.

In his sermon, Dr Abdulkadir Sholagberu, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, who led the prayers, reiterated the need for Muslims to continue in the spirit of Ramadan, which included exhibiting a life of love, cooperation in righteousness, and care for the poor and vulnerable.

He stressed that it is imperative to continue living a life of worship, holiness, and obedience to Allah even after Ramadan.

“You worshipped and followed His rules during Ramadan; you contained the Satan (temptations) within you, the Satan from outside, then after Ramadan, immediately, you go back to what you were, sinful servants.

“Allah says in the Quran: ‘Your example is like someone who was given paradise, then he got old, became helpless, feeble, weak and turned back against Allah.’

“If you do this, your servitude is like someone who had built for himself a mansion and, unfortunately, by his own hands, he pulled it down.

“We must continue to cooperate in righteousness. During the fast, we showed love to one another; we cared for people in need, we extended charity, and our country was peaceful. Why should we return to rancour after Ramadan,” the Imam further stated.

He urged the Muslim faithful to live in peace, harmony, and love of the country, devoid of discrimination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)Reportss that today is President Tinubu’s first Eid-el Fitr celebration in Abuja since 2023.