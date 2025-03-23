Tinubu inaugurates 6 projects abandoned for 10 years at UNICAL

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated six projects at the University of Calabar (UniCal) on Saturday, marking the institution’s 37th convocation and 50th anniversary celebrations.

Represented by Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Tinubu urged prudent fund management for the development of additional infrastructure in Nigerian universities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long convocation activities, which began on Monday, March 17, included a lecture, awards, and a research fair.

“Six projects have been inaugurated today; some were abandoned for over ten years, while others were completed within seven months,” the President said.

The projects include Prof Emmanuel Ayandele Hall of Fame, Florence Obi Complex for Education, Engineering Workshops, and the Faculty of Pharmacy Administrative Block.

The Pharmaceutical and Medical Chemistry Department Block and a campus Fire Station equipped with a fire truck were also inaugurated.

Commending the Vice Chancellor, Tinubu praised her team’s efforts. She stated that Tetfund grants would be available in 2025 and expressed hope for more infrastructure at UniCal.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, explained that her administration completed some abandoned projects, detailing the challenges faced and solutions employed during their execution.

She stated that the Hall of Fame Building cost approximately ₦826 million, which was funded through the merged 2023/2024 Tetfund intervention alongside the Faculty.