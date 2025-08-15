Tinubu’s FCC appointment sparks optimism for fairness, national unity, says Otti, APC, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Mr Peter Ogbonna Eze as the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State has drawn widespread commendation from political leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, and stakeholders across the South-East.

The appointment, announced by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga alongside 36 other commissioners, is being hailed as a merit-based choice that promotes youth inclusion in governance.

The FCC is tasked with ensuring fairness and balanced representation in the allocation of public offices and socio-economic opportunities across Nigeria’s federating units.

Governor Alex Otti congratulated the new commissioners from the South-East, including Eze, noting that the FCC plays a “vital role in safeguarding equity in governance.”

He urged them to “approach their duties with patriotism, integrity, and responsibility,” adding that the Commission must “remain a bulwark against marginalisation.”

From Enugu North, APC House of Representatives candidate Dr Oby Promise Ajih described the appointment as “a proud moment for Aji community, Igbo Eze North, and Enugu State as a whole,” expressing confidence in Eze’s integrity and vision. Civil society voices also welcomed the decision.

CSOs Welcomes Tinubu's Appointment

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and FCC commissioner, Enugu State, Mr Peter Ogbonna Eze. [Facebook and Sarah Meyssonnier/ AFP via Getty Images]

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) called it “timely, strategic, and merit-based,” with National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko emphasising Eze’s “technical competence, leadership skills, and emotional intelligence.”

Similarly, the National Conscience Alliance (NCA) hailed the move as a boost to youth representation, citing Eze’s record in governance and sustainable development advocacy.

Youth leaders, including Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba of the APC Youth and Student Council, said the appointment “validates President Tinubu’s promise of youth-inclusive governance,” while the OUK Grassroots Movement described Eze as “a symbol of the new energy needed in governance.”

Private sector voices, such as Chief Paschal Okechukwu Mbawuike, praised the President for “a noble and deliberate choice,” expressing confidence in Eze’s ability to deliver for Enugu State and Nigeria.

Born in Enugu Ezike, Eze is an economist and public administrator with experience spanning governance, finance, logistics, media, and capacity building.