Tinubu ‘planted his men everywhere’ for 2027 - APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has strategically positioned key allies across various sectors to secure his re-election in 2027.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, March 17, Igbokwe asserted that Tinubu began planning for a second term even before assuming office.

He expressed confidence that opposition candidates would struggle to defeat the president.

“The truth is that those who want to challenge PBAT in 2027 are not as smart as he is,” Igbokwe wrote.

“Before he even stepped into Aso Villa, he had started planning for 2027. His challengers may not know that the Apamaku (master strategist) had already planted his men everywhere.”

His statement comes amid allegations from opposition figures that Tinubu is deliberately causing internal crises within rival political parties to weaken any challenge to his rule.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling APC of orchestrating leadership struggles within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

According to Atiku, these alleged interferences are part of a broader strategy to suppress political opposition ahead of the next general elections.