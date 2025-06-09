TikTok star Khaby Lame exits U.S. over immigration issues

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame has left the United States after being detained by immigration authorities for overstaying his visa.

The 25-year-old Italian content creator, known for his silent reaction videos and signature hand gestures, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to Mail Online, an ICE spokesperson confirmed that Khaby—whose full name is Seringe Khabane Lame—was held for “immigration violations” after entering the U.S. on April 30 and failing to comply with the terms of his visa.

“Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.,” ICE said in a statement.

Khaby, an Italian citizen originally from Senegal, rose to global fame during the pandemic for his hilarious and wordless takedowns of overly complicated life hacks. He now boasts over 162 million followers on TikTok, making him one of the platform’s most-followed creators.

Born in Senegal, Khaby moved to Italy as a child and officially became an Italian citizen in 2022.

His arrest and subsequent exit come amid a sweeping immigration crackdown under the renewed presidency of Donald Trump, who returned to office in January. ICE has ramped up enforcement actions, with mass deportations and raids targeting undocumented individuals across the U.S.