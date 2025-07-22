Tensions flare as Senate bars Natasha from National Assembly despite ruling

There was palpable drama at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22, as suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was denied entry into the premises by security operatives, despite a recent court ruling believed to favour her reinstatement.

The Kogi Central lawmaker arrived at the Assembly gate accompanied by prominent activist Aisha Yesufu, rights advocate Mama P, fellow activist Randy, and dozens of vocal supporters.

Their attempt to gain access was thwarted by armed officers stationed at the entrance.

In a video clip from the scene, Yesufu could be seen confronting the officers, demanding justification.

“National Assembly is meant to be for everyone. Why are you stopping us? We are not abiding doesn’t mean we are cowards,” she said, as tensions escalated and supporters chanted “Push!” in protest.

Addressing journalists shortly afterwards, Akpoti-Uduaghan decried the heavy police presence and accused the Senate leadership of wilfully defying a lawful court decision.

“This Is Pure Lawlessness” – Natasha

“It’s about me, a duly elected senator walking into the chambers to resume my constitutional duties.

“I had duly notified the Senate through two letters that I would be resuming today, July 22nd,” she said.

She questioned the need for a show of force, describing it as intimidation: “The number of armed policemen we met outside, all well-kitted with guns, charging at an unarmed female senator, was shocking.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan criticised media attempts to downplay the court ruling in her favour, insisting it was binding.

“Section 287, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution clearly states that decisions of any court are binding on all authorities. Whether it’s an order, sentence, or recommendation—it must be obeyed,” she asserted.

“Senate Has Not Appealed” – Akpoti-Uduaghan

Refuting claims that the Senate had appealed the ruling, the senator said, “The appeal you heard about was filed by Senator Akpabio himself—not the National Assembly, not the Clerk, and not the Ethics Committee.”

She continued, “In fact, Akpabio joined the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Committee on Ethics as respondents. So he’s essentially suing the institution he leads.”