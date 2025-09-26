PUBG MOBILE Unleashes Ghosts, Ghouls, and Groundbreaking Features in Version 4.0 Update Across Africa

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has officially rolled out its Version 4.0 Update, bringing an electrifying mix of spooky fun, performance upgrades, and Africa-first content to the battlefield. The update introduces new game modes, smoother gameplay, and immersive experiences, while also launching initiatives that empower young creators and university students across the continent.

At the heart of this update is the eerie Wraithmoor Mansion, where players will encounter ghostly companions, supernatural threats, and take to the skies with the Magic Broom. The update also introduces major enhancements to the World of Wonder (WOW) mode, offering new creator tools, visual programming capabilities, vehicles and items for players to build and explore. Classic Mode receives an overhaul with the addition of the powerful Mortar weapon, improved reloading mechanics, and smoother weapon handling.

PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 also debuts the UNFAIL mode, an all-new gameplay experience where players can become either Predators or Survivors. Fans will enjoy the exciting collaboration with Kaiju No. 8, which features iconic characters, transformation mechanics, and exclusive themed gear. Additional seasonal content such as the Crazy Chicken Day event and mystery collaborations are also part of the action-packed rollout.

From September to November, players can look forward to exclusive events and exciting rewards including the Spooky Soiree, Metro Royale: Chapter 28, the launch of C9S26 Season, RP A15 Royale Pass, the Ghostie Keeper, and the Day of Gathering in October. These events offer players fresh ways to engage with the game and earn unique content.

As part of its commitment to nurturing digital talent, PUBG MOBILE has launched its Campus Ambassador Program in Nigeria and Kenya. This initiative gives university students the chance to organize on-campus tournaments with cash prizes, promote PUBG MOBILE through content creation, and earn up to $500 per month. Additionally, students with creative flair are invited to participate in WOW Map and PDP design contests, offering the opportunity to have their work featured in-game. By combining entertainment with entrepreneurship, PUBG MOBILE is helping African students build valuable skills and create sustainable side incomes.

Version 4.0 also introduces the new Super Smooth graphics option, delivering one of the most responsive gameplay experiences yet. Players on select devices can now enjoy up to 50–60fps with lag reduced by 30–50% and device overheating decreased by 15%. Longer play sessions are now more comfortable, as devices stay 2–4°C cooler, while CPU and GPU usage has been optimized to reduce power consumption by up to 7%. Download speeds have also significantly improved, doubling on average and increasing by up to 200%, enabling faster entry into matches.

In celebration of Africa’s rich cultural diversity, PUBG MOBILE is introducing exclusive in-game items created specifically for African players. These include a Zulu male avatar inspired by South Africa’s heritage, a Nigeria Independence Day avatar frame featuring the green-white-green national colors, a Kenyan bead space gift based on Maasai artistry, and a South Africa Heritage Day spray incorporating national symbols. These items allow players to express their identity and pride within the game.

PUBG MOBILE continues evolving as a global leader in mobile gaming, offering cutting-edge experiences while celebrating regional culture and empowering communities. With the launch of Version 4.0, African players can now enjoy even more thrilling adventures, greater performance, and meaningful opportunities both in and out of the game.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube

