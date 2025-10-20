Nosh Launches New Mobile App - Usenosh 2.0

Nosh , a gift card trading and crypto exchange platform with over 400,000 trusting users in Nigeria & Ghana, launched an upgraded version of its mobile app, Usenosh 2.0, on October 19, 2025.

According to Ahmod Balogun, co-founder and COO of the fintech company, Nosh doesn’t stop until they get it right. He added, “Usenosh 2.0 shows our commitment to not just fixing problems, but building ahead of them.”

The new app comes with a cleaner interface, significant improvements for enhanced experience and even better, new features.

What’s New in Usenosh 2.0?

Flights booking : With Usenosh 2.0, you can book domestic and international flights to anywhere in the world. With this feature, you don’t have to move funds around different apps/platforms to pay for tickets.

Channel verification tool : This feature is on the settings page and it lets you confirm if a social media page claiming to belong to Nosh is authentic or not. This tool comes in handy for security and will help users avoid impersonators/scam pages.

Spotlight section: This section at the bottom of the homepage highlights key features, updates, posts or promotions users might have missed. It also doubles as a shortcut that takes them there (if applicable).

Intuitive onboarding flow: The onboarding flow has been improved to be more intuitive, ensuring that new users don’t feel lost and can find things quickly.

Usenosh 2.0 still retains the features of the first version. You can still:

Sell Gift Card for Cash

Sell Gift Card for Crypto

Buy Gift Card

Buy Nosh Gift Code

Buy Airtime and Data

Buy Electricity Token

Pay Cable TV Subscription

Top-up Betting Account

Refer & Earn

Sell Crypto

The Nosh platform is known for its fast transactions, high gift card rates, instant payouts, and round-the-clock customer support.

Want to try the new version?

You can download Usenosh 2.0 from the App Store or Google Play Store , or use it via the web.

