Google Report: How Nigerian students are turning to AI for success

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming the newest study buddy for Nigerian students, as fresh Google Search data shows young learners are relying more on the technology to boost their academic performance.

Released on Tuesday, September 9, the report revealed that searches combining “AI + studying” have increased by more than 200 percent compared to 2024, a sharp rise that coincides with the resumption of schools across the country.

The trend indicates a shift in how students approach education, with many now seeking AI tutors, free tools, and prompts to guide their work.

According to Google, searches like “AI + chemistry” rose by 50 per cent, while “AI + maths” and “AI + languages” both climbed by 30 per cent. Queries linking AI with grammar also saw a 20 per cent boost.

Some of the most asked questions included: “What is the best AI in the world for solving mathematical problems?” and “how to use AI to solve math problems,” reflecting both curiosity and need.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s West Africa Director, said Nigerian students were not just looking for shortcuts but using AI to build a deeper understanding.

“Learners are turning to AI not simply for answers but to grasp complex subjects like chemistry and mathematics. Google’s mission is to ensure they have access to tools that help them learn, grow, and succeed,” he said.

Beyond schoolwork, students are also showing an interest in AI in general. Queries such as “how to use AI” and “what is the full meaning of AI” each surged 80 per cent, while “who is the father of AI” went up 70 per cent. But it’s not all excitement.

Searches for “AI detection” rose by 290 percent, showing that many are also concerned about whether their use of AI might be flagged, especially in academic work.

At the same time, young Nigerians are linking AI to their career goals. Google said “Generative AI” had become a breakout search term over the last year, often paired with “professional certification.”

Analysts say this shows students are not only focused on passing exams but also on preparing for the jobs of the future.