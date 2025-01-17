Appeal court decides Julius Abure's Labour Party chairmanship status

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reaffirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, striking out challenges to his leadership.

Delivering judgment on Friday, January 17, Justice Hamma Barka, leading a three-member panel, declared that the court’s earlier decision recognising Abure’s chairmanship, issued on 13 November 2024, remains valid.

The panel dismissed attempts to revisit the matter , emphasising that no court has overturned the ruling.

The judgement addressed two appeals filed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and the caretaker committee alongside the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Issue of legal jurisdiction hands Abure victory

Justice Barka stated that leadership matters within political parties are non-justiciable, meaning courts lack the jurisdiction to decide on such internal affairs.

“The lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first place,” Justice Barka noted, referring to the October 8 ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

He described the judgment as void, adding that “anything done outside jurisdiction amounts to a nullity.”

The panel relied on its November 2024 decision, which settled the Labour Party’s leadership issue, to reaffirm Abure's leadership.

“Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” Barka declared, striking out the case for want of jurisdiction.