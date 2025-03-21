Supreme Court affirms Anyanwu as PDP national secretary

The Supreme Court has nullified earlier judgments by the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court that removed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a ruling by a five-member panel, the apex court held that the issue of who holds the position of National Secretary is an internal matter of the PDP and, therefore, not subject to judicial intervention.

Justice Jamilu Tukur, delivering the lead judgment, struck out the October 2024 ruling of the trial court and set aside the majority decision of the Court of Appeal, which had in December upheld Anyanwu’s removal.

Instead, the Supreme Court affirmed Justice Ekanem's dissenting opinion, which had ruled that the trial court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Additionally, the Supreme Court held that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, who initiated the case at the Federal High Court, had no legal standing to challenge Anyanwu’s position.

The court emphasised that Emmanuel failed to demonstrate how he was personally affected by the leadership decision within the PDP.