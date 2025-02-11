Anyanwu gets crucial backing as PDP national secretary amid crisis

Over 1,000 groups within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have declared unwavering support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, rejecting attempts to replace him with Deputy National Secretary Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

The PDP Youth Frontiers Network, speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, insisted that Anyanwu remains the legitimate officeholder, warning against what they described as unconstitutional interference by the PDP Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Hon. Henry Owolabi, the group’s national coordinator, criticised the party leadership for allegedly bypassing the constitution in their bid to swear in Udeh-Okoye.

"Anyanwu was elected at a convention, and the status quo must be maintained while his appeal is before the Supreme Court," Owolabi stated.

Describing the actions of the BoT and Governors’ Forum as “illegal, mischievous, and uncomplimentary,” the group warned that desperate power struggles could further weaken the party.

"We will mobilise our members to block judicial premises and take civil actions if this warning is ignored," Owolabi declared, accusing certain interests of trying to manipulate the judiciary.

Calling for party unity, he urged the PDP to prioritise consensus-building.

"We must preserve the PDP as a platform for good governance rather than allow self-interest and divisiveness to tear us apart," he added.