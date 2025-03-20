South-South governors challenge Tinubu’s decision on Rivers crisis

The South-South Governors’ Forum has strongly opposed President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, arguing that the decision does not meet constitutional requirements.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 20, the forum, led by its chairman, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, urged the federal government to reconsider and seek a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

“To reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, we propose the rescission of the state of emergency,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the president’s constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order, the governors insisted that the crisis in Rivers State should be handled through legal and constitutional channels.

“The South-South Governors’ Forum expresses concern that the current political situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for declaring a state of emergency, as outlined in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution,” the statement emphasised.

The forum also condemned the suspension of democratic institutions, stressing that Nigeria’s constitution provides clear procedures for the removal of a governor and House of Assembly members.

The governors urged, “The time for dialogue is now,” calling on all parties involved to remain calm and respect the rule of law.

Their call for a reversal of the emergency rule aligns with growing concerns over federal overreach and the need to uphold democratic principles.