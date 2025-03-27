Sole Administrator under fire for suspending political appointees in Rivers

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Rivers State Sole Administrator, has been severely criticised for suspending all political appointees in the oil-rich State.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Ibas announced the mass suspension of political officeholders, including Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The decision also affects the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons, and members of boards, agencies, commissions, and parastatals, as well as all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

Reacting to the development, a pro-democracy group, the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), condemned Ibas's action, describing it as a direct assault on democracy.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by CCG’s Executive Director, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

ALSO READ: Rivers Administrator accused of favouring a political group with appointments

The group particularly criticised the dissolution of the governing councils of Rivers State University and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), two institutions statutorily meant to function independently of political interference.

“The dissolution of RSIEC and the university governing council is not just an overreach of power—it is an outright violation of the constitution,” Abdullahi said.

“These institutions are isolated from politics for a reason: to protect democracy and ensure academic and electoral integrity. What the administrator is doing is nothing short of executive lawlessness.”

Group accuses Ibas of worsening instability in Rivers

CCG warned that rather than restoring order, the Sole Administrator's actions were pushing Rivers into deeper instability.

“This is not just an administrative decision; it is a blatant power grab. By removing an entire governance structure overnight and now tampering with statutory institutions, the sole administrator is attempting to freeze democracy in Rivers State. If unchecked, this could set a dangerous precedent for the country.”

It further argued that Ibas' moves echo Nigeria’s pre-1999 military era, when decisions were made by decree and without democratic consultation.

“The Rivers people are watching in shock as one man dismantles their institutions with the stroke of a pen,” Abdullahi noted.

“This is a painful reminder of the military era when decrees and edicts replaced democratic processes. The administrator’s actions are a direct insult to the sacrifices of our heroes who laboured hard for our democracy.”

The pro-democracy group called for the intervention of the National Assembly, the judiciary, and civil society, warning that allowing the Administrator unchecked powers would undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

“The National Assembly must not remain silent while Rivers State is turned into a political experiment. The courts must act to stop this dangerous overreach. The people of Rivers deserve governance, not dictatorship in disguise,” he added.

CCG also urged Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, warning that Rivers State must not become a testing ground for the erosion of democratic governance in Nigeria.