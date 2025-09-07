Shinkafi blasts soldiers for ‘waiting on Abuja’ amid insecurity in Zamfara

Foremost security analyst and former Zamfara governorship candidate, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on security agencies in Zamfara State to take decisive action against armed bandits instead of making “untenable excuses” of awaiting orders from Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, September 7, Shinkafi said the Nigerian Constitution places the security and welfare of citizens as the government’s primary responsibility, yet Zamfara residents have continued to suffer killings, kidnappings, rape, cattle rustling, and displacement at the hands of bandits.

“It is curious that security agencies do not respond quickly to intelligence reports of planned attacks. Instead, troops often claim they are awaiting orders from Abuja while hapless citizens are killed and kidnapped,” he said.

He urged the military to work in synergy with Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, which has invested in advanced technologies such as environmental remote sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS), and Global Positioning System (GPS) to track bandits.

Lawal has also provided 150 operational vehicles, engaged 2,000 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, and strengthened the state’s Community Protection Guard.

Quoting Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Shinkafi reminded soldiers that commanders would face court-martial for failing to secure areas under their watch.

“Do not be afraid to take out any criminal or enemy doing any act of killing,” Musa had recently told troops in Jos. Shinkafi further called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene as Commander-in-Chief, warning against politicians who “mischievously politicise insecurity to make the state ungovernable.”

He argued that banditry could be brought to an end within two months if there were genuine collaboration between the military and the Zamfara government.

“The Nigerian military is well-trained and equipped. What is lacking is the political will to crush them,” he added.

Shinkafi concluded by urging unity beyond partisan politics, stressing, “Life has no duplicate. We must value the sanctity of human life.”