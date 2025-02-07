Nigerians demands clarity as VCs accuse lawmakers of N480m bribery demand

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has urged Vice Chancellors (VCs) of Nigerian universities to defend their 2025 budget proposals before the National Assembly without delay, amid fresh allegations that lawmakers demanded bribes for budget approval.

SHAC’s coordinator, Mary Johnson, challenged the affected VCs to substantiate their claims or remain silent.

“If these lawmakers truly demanded money, why haven’t the VCs exposed them?” she asked during a press briefing on Thursday.

This reaction follows allegations that lawmakers sought N50 million from each university before approving their budgets, amounting to N480 million collectively. Some VCs had earlier accused National Assembly members of demanding N5 million from each institution for a smooth passage of their proposals.

Johnson questioned why only university administrators were making bribery claims when other government agencies, such as the Nigerian Customs Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, had defended their budgets without controversy.

“Why are universities the only ones alleging extortion? Do they have something to hide?” she queried.

She further suggested that some institutions might fear scrutiny due to internal issues such as financial mismanagement and misconduct among staff.

Defending the National Assembly, Johnson called for public support.

“The parliament is a pillar of democracy, yet it constantly faces baseless accusations,” she said.