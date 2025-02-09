Senator Yari lauded - rescues thousands of Zamfarans amid economic hardship

The Northern Congress for Change (NCC) has praised Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District, for his exceptional contributions to governance, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and humanitarian efforts in the north.

In a statement signed by NCC President Ibrahim Tukur Ali, the group commended Yari’s dedication to community development and philanthropy.

"Senator Yari's selfless service is a testament to true leadership," Ali stated.

Ali highlighted his achievements in healthcare, noting Yari’s free medical initiative in November 2023, which provided eye treatments and surgeries for over 1,000 patients.

"This intervention restored vision and dignity to many," he said.

In education, Yari’s scholarship programme, launched in June 2024, has supported 1,700 underprivileged students.

"This initiative is equipping young minds with the skills needed for progress," Ali added.

Yari’s infrastructure projects include constructing over 7,000 primary schools across Zamfara, as well as key road networks such as a 12-kilometre road in Nasarawa and bridges in Gumi LGA, boosting economic activities.

In agriculture, Yari has provided essential farm inputs and distributed 145 trailer loads of maize to combat food insecurity.

His generosity also extends to festive periods, where he donated 358 trailer loads of food items and millions in cash to Christian and Muslim communities.