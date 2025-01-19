Senator Yari donates N23m, food items to families of Zamfara airstrike victims

Senator Abdulaziz Yari has donated N23 million to the families of those who lost their lives and the victims of the recent mistaken airstrike in Maradun LGA in Zamfara.

The gesture also included 105 bags of assorted food items.

This is contained in a statement by Sen. Yari’s Political Organisation in Gusau on Saturday.

Each of the 13 families who lost loved ones will receive a package consisting of N1 million and five bags of assorted food items.

The 20 injured individuals will receive N500,000 and two bags of food items.

The senator, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, was represented at the event by Alhaji Muttaka Rini, Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission, Zamfara office.

When presenting the donation to the Maradun emir’s palace on Saturday, Yari described the incident as unfortunate and urged the victims’ families to consider it as an act of God.

He prayed: “May God grant the souls of the deceased persons perfect peace in His Jannatil Firdausi.

“May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the loss and the 20 injured persons quick recovery.”

Yari also urges support for the Federal Government in its efforts to bring sustainable peace to Nigeria.

“Nigerians should be patient and continue to support President Bola Tinubu to sustain its efforts in bringing back lasting peace and stability in the state, northwest region and Nigeria,” he said.

The Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Muhammad-Tambari, expressed his gratitude to Yari for the kind gesture.