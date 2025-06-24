SDP suspends national chairman Gabam over alleged financial misconduct

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, over allegations of gross financial misconduct, including embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.

The development was announced on Tuesday, June 24, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, who said the decision followed overwhelming evidence presented during a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Also suspended are the party’s National Auditor, Nze Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Uchechukwu Ogbonna Chukwuma, over their alleged involvement in unauthorised financial dealings and personal enrichment schemes.

“The decision to suspend the National Chairman and other implicated NWC members is to allow for a thorough investigation.

“Our integrity as a political party must be upheld at all times,” Aiyenigba stated.

In the wake of the crisis, the party has established an interim investigative panel to review financial records and recommend disciplinary or legal actions as necessary.

SDP appoints acting chairman

Following Gabam’s suspension, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, Deputy National Chairman (North), has been appointed Acting National Chairman, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The statement confirmed that the suspensions take immediate effect and that the party has duly informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, tensions flared outside the party’s National Secretariat in Wuse 2, Abuja, where protesters forcefully pulled down the main gate while the NWC meeting was ongoing.

It remains unclear whether the demonstration was in support of or against the suspended officials.