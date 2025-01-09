School suspends teacher in viral video abusing pupil, begins whistle-blowing

The Christ Mitots School in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has suspended a 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigo, who was seen in a video abusing a three-year-old pupil for his inability to write numbers.
The school confirmed the suspension in a statement issued by its management on Thursday. A two-minute video which went viral on Wednesday showed the teacher slapping the toddler for not learning number writing fast.
The video attracted public condemnation, which led to the teacher’s arrest. In the statement, the school condemned the teacher’s action, describing it as unacceptable.
The statement reads; “We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving a teacher engaging in physical discipline of a student in a manner that is completely unacceptable.
“As an institution that is deeply committed to fostering a culture of respect, care and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make it clear that such actions will not be tolerated.
“In response, the teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely, while a thorough investigation is being conducted."
The school said that its immediate and decisive action reflected its zero tolerance for misconduct and its obligation to safeguard every child under its care.
“As such, we have an open door policy to provide students, parents and guardians with a safe space to voice any concerns without fear,” it added.
The school said that it had apologised to the pupil and his family.
The school added; “We have reached out to them to express our regret.
“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to address this matter responsibly and comprehensively.
“We will be organising mandatory training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasise positive disciplinary practices, and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students."
According to the school, it has also introduced a whistle-blowing system to encourage prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.