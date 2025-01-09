School suspends teacher in viral video abusing pupil, begins whistle-blowing

The statement reads; “We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving a teacher engaging in physical discipline of a student in a manner that is completely unacceptable.

“As an institution that is deeply committed to fostering a culture of respect, care and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make it clear that such actions will not be tolerated.

“In response, the teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely, while a thorough investigation is being conducted."