Police arrest teacher for assaulting pupil over inability to write figure '6'

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has confirmed the arrest of a teacher after a video surfaced showing her allegedly physically abusing a three-year-old boy at a school in Ikorodu.

The video, which went viral, shows a female teacher slapping the child, identified as Abayomi Micheal, in what appears to be an act of mistreatment.

The footage was posted on social media by an individual named Oyindamola, who shared it under the handle #dammiedammie35.

In the post, Oyindamola identified the teacher as Stella Nwadigo and expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting the dangers of such abuse within educational institutions.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read; "Footage from Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu, a teacher named Stella Nwadigo was witnessed mistreating and physically abusing a three-year-old boy, Abayomi Micheal."

The DSVA, in response to the alarming video, issued a statement on Wednesday thanking those who reported the incident to the agency.

The agency confirmed that the teacher had been arrested by the Owutu Police Force Special Unit and that a thorough investigation had begun.

The Lagos DSVA emphasized the importance of safeguarding children in educational environments, affirming that schools must serve as secure and supportive spaces for young learners. They reiterated the Lagos State Government's dedication to child protection, promising strict action against offenders.

The agency also assured the public that it would continue to work closely with stakeholders to uphold a zero-tolerance policy for abuse.