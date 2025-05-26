Saudi Arabia deports Nigerian cleric Sheikh Gumi

Controversial Nigerian Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has been deported from Saudi Arabia and barred from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, despite holding a valid visa.

Gumi, who is based in Kaduna, announced the development on Monday via social media. He claimed the Saudi authorities’ decision was based on his political views.

“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” he wrote.

Gumi travelled to Medina on Saturday aboard an Umza Air flight as part of a delegation of clerics under the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The group was to provide religious guidance to Nigerian pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage. However, upon arrival, Saudi immigration officials reportedly stopped Gumi at the airport and refused him entry.

The cleric has since returned to Nigeria.

He noted the Nigerian government’s response, saying, “I am grateful to the authorities in Nigeria who have pledged to engage with the Saudi authorities on this matter.”

Saudi officials have not issued a formal explanation. However, analysts point to Gumi’s history of controversial political and religious commentary as a possible reason for the deportation.

He is known for his outspoken views and efforts to mediate between the Nigerian government and armed groups operating in the country’s northern regions.