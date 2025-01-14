Sanwo-Olu denies involvement in Obasa's impeachment as Lagos Speaker

No, no, no. There is absolutely nothing true about that. I mean, no, the Governor does not have a hand in it. It was purely a legislative matter.

The Governor is busy with serious matters, busy with taking care of the over 20 million Lagos population. What happened in the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly was purely the prerogative of the legislators.

I mean, we saw on the media, just like you, that the legislators removed the Speaker. We watched like every other person. The Governor must have watched it like any other person.

I don’t think there is anything more to it other than that. So, absolutely, there is no hand of the governor in the impeachment of the Speaker