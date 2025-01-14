APC chieftain reveals Tinubu's role in Obasa's impeachment as Lagos Assembly speaker

The impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly was necessary to preserve the integrity of the legislative body, according to Fouad Oki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Oki disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had personally intervened to resolve the crisis but was confronted with Obasa’s alleged "recalcitrant" behaviour.



“Before the president came home, this issue had been lingering,” Oki said, referring to the crisis within the Lagos Assembly.

Tinubu's role in Obasa's ouster

He added that the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) had escalated the situation, prompting Tinubu to intervene.

“The president, as father and leader, called a meeting wherein he tried to make sense out of the observations raised by elders of the party.

"Unfortunately, the president saw by himself a recalcitrant Obasa. I think that is what broke the camel’s back,” Oki explained.

Why Obasa was impeached

Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13, following allegations of fraud.

Lawmakers stated that the move aimed to protect the integrity and sanctity of the Lagos Assembly.

This development marks a significant shift in Lagos politics, and Tinubu’s involvement underlines the gravity of the situation.

Oki emphasised that the impeachment was long overdue, describing it as a step towards accountability.