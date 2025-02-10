Sacked Adamawa INEC REC insists APC's Binani won 2023 guber poll - swears on Quran

The sacked Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has reaffirmed his claim that Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking at a press conference, Yunusa-Ari, who was dismissed by the Senate last week over allegations of electoral misconduct, held up the Quran, stating that his controversial decision was guided by faith.

“I am standing by my declaration,” he insisted. “Even God will never punish anybody without sending the messages, the prophets, and the scriptures.”

He alleged that officials were pressured to overturn Binani’s victory and declare Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner.

“The dismissal is not my problem,” Yunusa-Ari said, maintaining that due process under civil service rules had not been followed.

His assertion comes months after he prematurely declared Binani as governor-elect in April 2023, leading the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the announcement.

INEC summoned him to Abuja, while then-President Muhammadu Buhari suspended him pending investigations.

In July 2024, INEC filed six charges against Yunusa-Ari in a Yola high court over alleged misconduct in the electoral process.