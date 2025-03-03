Rivers crisis: Opposition cautions Tinubu against imminent democratic collapse

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action in preventing his political allies from undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

The party warned that escalating tensions in Rivers, Osun, and Lagos states could have dire political and economic consequences.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Bauchi, ZLP National Chairman Dan Nwanyanwu lamented the worsening political climate, which he attributed to the actions of prominent politicians linked to the President.

He named the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as key figures allegedly driving these crises.

“We of ZLP sincerely bemoan the ugly and anti-democratic developments in Rivers, Osun, and Lagos States. We call on President Tinubu to halt this less-than-melodic music forthwith, especially when it is allegedly emanating from his political surrogates,” Nwanyanwu stated.

What might happen if Fubara is impeached?

Expressing particular concern over Rivers State, he warned that impeaching Governor Sim Fubara under controversial circumstances could ignite unrest similar to past militant insurgencies in the Niger Delta.

“Imagine the unintended consequence if, in a less-than-transparent manner, Governor Fubara is impeached, and in reaction, the Ijaw boys start sabotaging oil flow,” he cautioned.

Nwanyanwu also questioned the legitimacy of the 27 defecting lawmakers in Rivers State who attempted to withdraw affidavits confirming their defection.

“What is the legal status of these lawmakers, given that there was no division in their former party at the national level? Even an unborn child can attest to their defection, with video evidence and public announcements confirming their move,” he asserted.

Additionally, he criticised the withholding of local government funds, pointing to inconsistencies in Tinubu’s governance.

“Is it not ironic that under President Tinubu, local government funds are being withheld under questionable circumstances?” he asked.

The ZLP chairman urged the President to intervene swiftly, warning that allowing political instability to fester could further weaken Nigeria’s democracy at a time when governance across West Africa is in decline.