Rivers crisis: Abiante spit fire as more pressure mounts on S'Court over pro-Wike lawmakers

Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member of the House of Representatives for Andoni/Opobo–Nkoro federal constituency in Rivers State, has strongly criticised the status of the 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He insists they have lost their seats and should no longer be making laws for the state.

Speaking during an interview with Pulse Nigeria at the 1st ECOWAS Extraordinary Session in Lagos, Abiante asserted that the ongoing crisis surrounding the Supreme Court’s upcoming judgement on the matter should be resolved strictly by constitutional provisions.

“Our judiciary should not lead us astray. The issues before the Supreme Court did not touch on the status of these lawmakers. However, it is imperative for the judiciary to make a pronouncement urgently to save this country,” he stated.

According to Abiante, the defection of lawmakers from one party to another without a crisis in their original party automatically results in the loss of their seats, as stipulated in Sections 68 (1g) and 109 (1g) of the Nigerian Constitution.

“We don’t have to sugarcoat it. When you leave the party that sponsored you into office for another party where there is no crisis, you lose your seat. No politics in it,” he asserted.

The lawmaker also lamented the consequences of political instability in Rivers State, warning that it could have wider implications on Nigeria’s economy and governance.

He condemned the trend of placing political interests above governance, describing it as a “tragedy of power.”

“The youth who are clapping for some of these politicians today are the same ones who were deprived of meaningful opportunities. If you are being paid to defend an illegality, does that make it right?” he questioned.

When asked if he believed the judiciary was compromised, Abiante refrained from outright accusations but insisted that the courts had a duty to uphold the truth based on the Constitution and legal precedents.

“The judiciary has a duty to perform. Until we get past this point, it will be difficult to say they are compromised. But we expect our judges to rise above board.

"The law is clear—cases such as Dapi Along vs. Dalong and Abegunde vs. Ondo State Government have already set legal precedents,” he explained.

Abiante categorically stated that the 27 lawmakers in question no longer hold office and any laws they claim to have passed are void.

“As of today, the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not members. They were in the past. Any laws they are making are for people who are not born, not for Rivers people today,” he declared.

Quoting Booker T. Washington, he stressed that truth remains unchangeable regardless of how many people support a falsehood.