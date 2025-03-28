Rivers Administrator approves salary payments for workers, suspended appointees

The Rivers' Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the payment of salaries for the state's Civil Servants, pensioners, and all suspended political appointees.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Worika, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday. The payment was for March 2025.

Worika said this was in line with the commitment the administrator made to the state's people.