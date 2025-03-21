Residents mourn as Lagos council boss dies after battle with undisclosed illness

Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, the Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, has died.

Shobowale's passing was announced on Friday, March 21, 2025, throwing the council area into mourning. The deceased was the third executive chairman of the LCDA.

It was gathered that Shobowale had been battling an undisclosed illness for a long time before she eventually succumbed.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), who described her passing as both shocking and devastating.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State drafted in Oluwaloni to replace the deceased following her protracted illness and prolonged absence from office.

The acting chairman revealed that he received the sad news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.

“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,” he said.

The late council boss was widely regarded as a visionary leader whose pivotal role spurred the growth and transformation of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA. She championed infrastructural development, improved healthcare, and community empowerment initiatives, laying a strong foundation that continues to benefit residents during her tenure.

While paying tribute to the deceased, Oluwaloni stressed that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire future generations.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we take solace in the fact that her impact will live on in the hearts and lives of those she served. May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and give us the strength to uphold the values she stood for,” he added.