Reno Omokri not a deep thinker, fake news merchant, Osun IGR has increased 82% since Adeleke took over – Adeleke Aide

My attention was drawn to an online post from Mr Reno Omokri saying "Please Fact-Check me: In two weeks, Wizkid's Morayo album has generated more revenue than the total Internally Generated Revenue raised by Osun State in 2023" and other inaccurate statements. Reno Omokri is comparing Apples with Oranges. Wizkids' audience is all over the world and not Osun State residents only, and its even a person that is not able to think deep that will make such comparison, Christiano Ronaldo and Messi earns 213 and 130 million USD respectively yearly that's about 583 billion Naira.

So, Reno Omokri will Say Christiano Ronaldo and Messi should come to Nigeria to teach about 25 States whom their yearly Independent Revenue is not up to 581 Billion how to generate IGR. Similarly Jon Rahm despite not winning any tournament is the highest paid golfer 2024 (Forbes) with $218 million earnings, this is greater than Self employed taxes of all states in Nigeria including Lagos from 2019 till date.

It is extremely funny Reno is not able to make logical Arguments again since he has been out of political office rather chose to settle for illogical half statements in a bid to ride on Wizkid recently released album to attempt to gain relevance. For the Record since inception of His Excellency's Gov Adelekes' Tenure, the Revenue of the State has seen a year on year increase from 9.7% increase in 2022 to 13.5 and 46% increase in 2023 and 2024 respectively and a 82% increase since 2021. it may be difficult for Mr Reno Omokri to know how 46 and 82% percent was arrived at, but critical thinkers and every other Nigerian knows data can be extrapolated.

Kosile Anike Stella - Special Assistant to Governor on Revenue Matters.