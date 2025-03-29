Register and participate in Labour Party congress - Abure begs Obidients

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has urged members of the “Obidient “ family to register with the party and participate in its June National Congress.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made this known on Friday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Ifoh said Abure made the call while speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the party's Lagos State chapter.

According to him, obedient family members should work towards owning the party by registering with it and qualifying for the coming congresses in June and July 2025.

“We are willing and ready to absorb all the Obidients into the Labour Party. All you need to do is go to your ward as Obidient and register. The party has only one structure; all other ones are counterfeit.

Abure frowned at some party leaders' instigation of parallel structures, warning that such anti-party activities must surely attract grave consequences.

The national chairman also revealed that elected members of the Labour Party have not met their financial obligations to the party since taking office nearly two years ago.

“A party cannot have two conflicting structures; a party can only have one structure. If you do not want to be left out of the scheme of things, find your way into the main structure.

“Those who are doing parallel structure, candidate structure will lose out at the end of the day.”

Speaking on the relationship between elected members and the party, the national chairman said, “It is a fact that they don’t respect the party, and it is a fact that they don’t make contributions to the party.

“As I speak with you today, we have not received one kobo at the national level, from those we elected to the national Assembly.

“The responsibility of running this party is still with the party's leadership. Today, we have six senators, 30 Representatives, and numerous House of Assembly members.

“Unfortunately, none of these lawmakers have contributed a dime to the party since their election in 2023. Let them go and ask other parties; those elected under their platform fund the party.

“Today, most of them want to have control over their local government and for us to hand over their constituencies to them, yet they are not ready to work or partner with the party. Is it fair?.”

Abure also promised to look into the grievances within the Lagos State party faithful.

He said, “I want to appeal to our members in Lagos State who may have one grievance or another arising from the imperfection witnessed in the 2023 general elections to keep their grievances aside. We cannot continue to dwell in the past.

“Those who did not get the party ticket in the 2023 election may have the opportunity to do so in 2027.

“Some of you who have exceptional cases, I plead with you to come and present the matter to the party's leadership, instead of fighting among ourselves on social media.

“As long as I am the National Chairman, those with genuine cases will be given special attention in the 2027 general election,” he said.

The town hall meeting witnessed the defection of top political personalities in the state to the Labour Party.