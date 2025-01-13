Pursue criminals wherever they hide - CDS urges troops on 2025 insecurity mission

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged troops to intensify their efforts in combating criminal activities across the nation, stressing the importance of pursuing and neutralising threats wherever they may hide.
He made the call during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Social and Award Evening for Soldiers, Ratings, and Airmen in Abuja on Sunday.
Musa emphasised the need for a more proactive approach in addressing security challenges, adding that the military must make a significant impact in operations against insecurity in 2025. Musa said;
We are not where we want to be, but we’re heading there, and I can assure you that by working together, we shall overcome all acts of evil.
Our task is to look for the bad guys and take them down. I have encouraged all our commanders this year that we must make a great difference in all our operations.
We must step out of the temple, look for the criminals wherever they enter, and go after them
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede reinforced the military’s crucial role in ensuring peace and stability and reminded the troops of their oath to serve the nation with loyalty and resolve. Oluyede added;
We must go wherever lawfully sent by land, sea, or air.
We must remain resolute in our fight against terrorism, insurgency, secessionism, and other threats to our collective peace as Nigerians
Oluyede also emphasised the importance of supporting the government’s efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians, noting that the military’s commitment was crucial in achieving national aspirations. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, reassured Navy personnel of the military leadership’s commitment to their welfare and operational readiness.
He revealed plans to introduce new assets and enhance surveillance capabilities to improve operational efficiency and boost troop morale. Ogalla stated;
We will continue to rejig our operations, introducing new assets and improving surveillance capabilities to support our personnel in overcoming the enemy
The Chief of the Air Force (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, represented by the Chief of Administration, AVM Idi Sani, lauded the troops for their resilience and loyalty to the armed forces and the nation.
He emphasised that the military’s responsibilities went beyond defending territorial integrity to include maintaining stability, fostering unity, and driving the nation’s progress. Abubakar said;
In spite of the dynamic nature of our security challenges, your unwavering commitment ensures that our nation remains secure and strong
He also highlighted the success of collaborative efforts among the services, which have led to significant achievements in counterinsurgency operations, disaster response, and other national missions.
Abubakar reaffirmed that the Nigerian Air Force was committed to the welfare, training, and operational readiness of its personnel, recognising that a highly motivated and well-trained force was the backbone of military success.
