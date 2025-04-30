Pulse Africa Welcomes Media Veteran Biola Alabi to its Board of Directors

Lagos, Nigeria – April 29, 2025 – Pulse, Africa’s leading innovative media company, has announced the appointment of Biola Alabi to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Biola Alabi is a distinguished business, media, and venture investment leader, with over two decades of experience across corporate America and Africa. Renowned for her strategic vision and transformative leadership, Biola has consistently driven market expansion, fostered impactful partnerships, and accelerated growth across the media, technology, and investment sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa, said:

“Biola’s extensive leadership experience and commitment to innovation perfectly align with Pulse’s vision for the future. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors as we accelerate our mission to inform and engage young people across Africa.”

Biola is a venture partner at Delta40 and leads investments in climate-focused agtech and fintech innovations across Africa. She previously served as General Partner at Acasia Ventures, spearheading fundraising and strategic initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. Her investment portfolio includes backing startups such as Lengo AI, Winnich Farms, and Fez Delivery.

Biola also brings extensive governance experience, having served as a non-executive director on the boards of Unilever Nigeria, Big Cabal Media, Odu’a Investment Company subsidiaries, and Akili TV. Her expertise spans strategy, audit, risk management, finance, remuneration, and crisis management, often contributing to corporate turnarounds and governance reforms.

Tim Kollmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pulse Africa:

“Pulse has consistently raised the bar in connecting with Africa’s digital audiences while delivering impactful media and marketing solutions for partners. The appointment of Biola Alabi to the Board reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening governance and unlocking new value for both our audiences and commercial partners. Her insight and leadership come at an important time, and we look forward to the opportunities this next chapter presents.”