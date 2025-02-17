PSC appoints Moshood Jimoh as new Lagos State Commissioner of Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Mr Moshood Jimoh as the new Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command.

This was announced in a statement on Monday by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

Before this appointment, Jimoh served as the Commissioner of Police at the Ports Authority for the Eastern Ports.

Ani further noted that Jimoh, who hails from Kwara, previously held several significant roles, including Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Airport Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Finance and Administration, and Deputy Commissioner of Police for General Investigation.

Ani stated that Jimoh had undergone several professional training courses, including the Combat Operations Course at the Mobile Training College in Maiduguri, the African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Counter-measure First Responder Training at an institute in the United States.

Other training programmes Jimoh attended include Social Construction and Management Reform in China, the Executive Leadership Academy in Pudong, China, the Maritime Rescue and Salvage for Developing Countries in China, and the Maritime Academy in Ningbo, China.

Additionally, Jimoh had received training in Anti-Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at Yunnan Police College in Kunming, China, as well as at the Police Training Institute in Seoul, South Korea.