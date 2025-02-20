Prevail on Adeleke to stop LG election, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on Gov. Ademola Adeleke not to go ahead with the conduct of the Saturday’s local government election.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, appealed in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Osogbo.

The APC chieftain said that since there was no vacuum at the council level in the state, conducting local government elections would be an aberration.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), said the intervention of the President becomes necessary due to the possible outbreak of violence that the conduct of the election may cause in the state.

He said that rather than conducting the election the state government should approach the Supreme Court, if not satisfied with the Court of Appeal judgment.

Oyintiloye said that the six lives that were reportedly lost at different council areas in the state on Monday and the scores injured were enough reasons for not conducting the election.

The APC chieftain said that the state government should not put the lives of residents in danger in the name of politics.

He, however, commended the quick and responsive intervention of security agencies in restoring peace to the state.

I want to appeal to the President to prevail on Gov. Adeleke not to go ahead with the election for security reasons.

All we want in the state is peace, and anything that can jeopardise the peaceful atmosphere should be avoided.

Presently, there is no vacuum in all the 30 council areas in the state due to the Court of Appeal judgment that reinstated the APC chairmen and councillors.

Gov. Adeleke must protect tenets of democracy and have respect for the rule of law that brought him to power.

Since it is the constitutional responsibility of any government to protect lives and property, the state government should shun what can lead to bloodshed.

President Bola Tinubu should prevail on Adeleke and make him see reasons why the election can not be held, Oyintiloye said.

The former lawmaker said that members of the APC in the state would continue to embrace peace and support every constitutional arrangement for the protection of lives and property in the state.