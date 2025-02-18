FULL LIST: 5 prominent politicians who joined APC so far ahead of 2027 elections

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded significant political gains following the defection of five high-profile politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors include serving and former lawmakers, as well as party executives, signalling a shift in political alliances ahead of the crucial polls.

1. Senator Ned Nwoko Joins APC

Senator Chinedu "Ned" Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, was among the latest political figures to defect to the APC.

Nwoko, who won his seat under the PDP platform in the 2023 general elections, announced his departure from the party, citing internal divisions and factionalism.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that stepping away from the PDP is necessary to fulfil my obligations to my people,” Nwoko stated in his January 30, 2025 resignation letter.

The senator officially picked up his APC membership card at his ward in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Despite leaving the PDP, Nwoko assured his constituents of his continued commitment to the development of Delta State.

2. Shehu Sani Returns to APC

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has also made a political U-turn by rejoining the APC. Sani, who previously left the party for the PDP, was formally welcomed back into the APC by Governor Uba Sani during a mega rally at Murtala Square, Kaduna, on February 15.

Governor Uba Sani described Sani’s return as a boost for the APC in Kaduna State, emphasising the importance of unity within the party as it prepares for the next election cycle.

3. Former Kaduna Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero Joins the Wave

Adding to the growing list of defectors, former Kaduna State Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero also left the PDP to align with the APC.

Yero, who served as governor from 2012 to 2015, was received into the party at the same mega rally where Shehu Sani’s defection was announced.

With his extensive political experience, Yero’s switch to the APC is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s influence in Kaduna State.

4. Kaduna Lawmakers Cross the Aisle

Three PDP lawmakers from the Kaduna State House of Assembly have also defected to the APC.

The legislators—Henry Mara (Jaba Constituency), Emmanuel Kantiok (Zonkwa Constituency), and Samuel Kambai (Zango Constituency)—cited the leadership of Governor Uba Sani as a key reason for their decision.

Speaking on behalf of the group, one of the lawmakers stated, “Governor Uba Sani has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a clear vision for Kaduna State. We believe aligning with him under the APC will enable us to better serve our constituents.”

5. Former PDP Chairman of Ebonyi Chapter Joins APC

In Ebonyi State, the former acting PDP Chairman, Ifeanyi Nworie, has defected to the APC along with his supporters.

Nworie was welcomed during a civic reception in Ezza South Local Government Area.

The Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Stanley Emegha, praised Nworie’s decision and urged other opposition figures to join forces with Governor Francis Nwifuru for the state's progress.

“The APC is a party of order and progress. We must work together and avoid anything that could create divisions within the party,” Emegha stated while directing party stakeholders to integrate the new members into the APC structure.

Implications of the Defections

The series of high-profile defections is expected to reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With increasing internal conflicts in the PDP and APC’s strategic gains, the ruling party appears to be consolidating its influence across key states.

Political analysts suggest that these defections could weaken the PDP’s electoral chances, especially in states where the APC is growing stronger.