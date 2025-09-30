Press Conference Coverage: Obi of Onitsha Unveils Programme and Partnerships for Ofala Festival 2025

The grandeur of Igbo royalty and tradition took centre stage at the press conference for the Ofala Festival 2025, held at the Ime Obi Palace, Onitsha. The event formally unveiled the programme of activities, announced key partnerships, and reaffirmed the cultural significance of the Ofala as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious festivals of heritage and identity.

The committee confirmed that the 2025 Ofala will run from October 7 to November 2, 2025, with the main celebrations — Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala — scheduled for October 17 and 18 2025 respectively.

In addition to the traditional highlights, the programme features a robust line-up of community and cultural activities including the Owuwaji (new yam feast), a youth carnival, medical outreach, art exhibitions, and cultural workshops. These additions, the committee emphasized, are designed to broaden the festival’s impact, engaging not just the Onitsha community but national and diaspora audiences.

A major highlight of the press briefing was the announcement of Arise TV, THISDAY Media Group and AFIA Media Group as strategic media partners. Their involvement underscores a renewed focus on nationwide and international broadcast visibility.

Other media organizations were also confirmed as collaborators, positioning the 2025 edition as one of the most widely covered in recent history. This partnership, according to the organizers, will ensure exclusive access to festival moments including the Obi’s three outings during Iru Ofala, cultural parades, and community events.

The press conference also spotlighted an impressive roster of corporate sponsors: Globacom, Guinness Nigeria, Zenith Bank, International Breweries, and NigerBev. These brands will play integral roles in shaping experiential activations across the festival — from branded pavilions and hospitality lounges to cultural showcases such as the Owuwaji Pavilion and Ofala Music Night.

The sponsors, organizers noted, are not merely financial supporters but active partners in amplifying cultural heritage and driving economic and social impact.

Speaking at the event, the Obi of Onitsha emphasised that the Ofala is not only a festival of splendour but also a solemn renewal of covenant between the king, his people, and their ancestors.

The 2025 edition is themed “Njiko na Ntachi” (Unity and Resilience). According to the Obi, this theme resonates with the Igbo spirit and Nigeria’s broader socio-cultural aspirations, while also sending a message of perseverance to the global diaspora.

The Obi further acknowledged UNESCO and cultural policymakers monitoring the festival’s evolution, reinforcing Ofala’s candidacy as an internationally recognized intangible cultural heritage.

With its expanded programme, high-level partnerships, and global outlook, the Ofala Festival 2025 is poised to set a new benchmark for cultural events in Nigeria. Beyond its ritual splendour, the festival continues to embody resilience, unity, and cultural pride — a living heritage that bridges past and present.

As preparations advance, all eyes will be on Onitsha this October, when the drums thunder once more, and the Obi steps out in regal majesty before his people.

