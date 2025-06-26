Tinubu to sign landmark tax reform bills into law today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sign four landmark tax reform bills into law today, Thursday, June 26, at a formal ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



The bills, approved by the National Assembly about two weeks ago, are part of Tinubu’s broader fiscal reforms aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax system, increasing transparency, and attracting investment.



Confirming the development on Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the signing marks a significant turning point for Nigeria’s economic governance.



“When the new tax laws become operational, they are expected to significantly transform tax administration in the country, leading to increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments,” Onanuga stated.



The four bills awaiting presidential assent include:



1. Nigeria Tax Bill

2. Nigeria Tax Administration Bill

3. Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill

4. Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill



The new legal frameworks are designed to streamline tax processes, empower revenue agencies, and improve coordination among government entities at the federal and state levels.