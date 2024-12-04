President Ramaphosa eyes Nigeria's lithium to boost South Africa's electric vehicle production

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed South Africa’s interest in collaborating with Nigeria to harness lithium to drive the green energy transition and support the development of electric vehicles (EV) batteries. Ramaphosa said this on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Nigeria -South Africa Business Roundtable. He proposed leveraging Nigeria’s vast lithium reserves as a cornerstone for industrialisation efforts in the EV sector, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Ramaphosa urged the private sector and development finance institutions to collaborate in building infrastructure and scaling up manufacturing capabilities in this sector. “There is also much opportunity for cooperation on pharmaceuticals. Our two countries are strategically positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of clean energy manufacturing industries. “South Africa has developed a Just Transition Framework and an Investment Plan that anticipates massive investments in renewable energy and the green economy over the next few years. “As part of the broader global transition to a low-carbon economy, we must leverage the abundant natural resources that exist in our countries to promote green industrialisation. “We should leverage each other’s capabilities in minerals processing. We must work together to ensure critical minerals are beneficiated at source. We call on businesses to support and involve themselves in these initiatives,” President Ramaphosa said.

He also said South Africa would support Nigeria's bid to become a member of the G20 club of the world’s major economies. He made the promise at the inauguration of South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in Cape Town, a few minutes before he received President Bola Tinubu at Tuynhuys to co-chair the 11th Bi-National Commission between Nigeria and South Africa. Ramaphosa reiterated this stance during his tete-a-tete with President Tinubu and the expanded meeting with officials of both countries at the BNC. South Africa and the African Union are the continent’s only representatives in the G20.