Tinubu's defeat in 2027 is inevitable, Nigerians are fed up - Labour Party

The Labour Party has expressed confidence that it will unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing the ongoing security disturbances and economic hardship, and saying Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Samuel Olaolu, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Ogun State, said this while addressing journalists during a press conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

He warned the President not to be deceived by recent endorsements from some politicians, who claim that his reelection in 2027 is guaranteed, saying Nigerians are eager to vote out the APC.

“The truth is that Nigerians are fed up with the insecurity, hunger, and poor economic situation in the country and could barely wait till 2027 to show the APC-led government the exit door,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain stressed that his party is poised to overthrow the APC, claiming that Nigerians are already hungry for the Labour Party government in 2027.

Labour Party only viable opposition

According to the party chairman, the Supreme Court judgement, which recognised the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee, has positioned the Labour Party as the only viable opposition party in Nigeria.

“The Labour Party is set to take over governance from the APC-led federal government in 2027 because Nigerians are already hungry for the LP. Today in Nigeria, there is no opposition party except the Labour Party.

“You all know what is happening in the PDP now, how the powers that be have infiltrated the party. They equally infiltrated our party, until God came to salvage the party through the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which is the pronouncement from God,” Olaolu stated.

Recounting the Labour Party's performance in the last presidential election, he said, “In 2022, they tagged us as poor men tweeting in their rooms. Despite that, officially we saw the result—we had over 6 million votes, and we still believe we won the 2023 general election.”

“As we speak, many members of the PDP are now joining us because most of them are dissatisfied with what is happening in their party.”

He stressed that, “With the insecurity, hunger, and poor economic situation in the country, most Nigerians are not happy with the APC-led government, and everyone knows the path to follow.

“The LP-led government from 2027 will turn the economy around, change the perspective of Nigeria, and transform the entire country.

“If we can have over 6 million votes in the 2023 presidential election, we are confident of getting more than three times that number in 2027.