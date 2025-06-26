Peter Obi accused of undermining opposition unity ahead of 2027 elections

A youth group under the banner of Omenuko Ndigbo United has accused former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, of sidelining ongoing efforts to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that his approach could sabotage the political aspirations of the Igbo people.

In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, June 26, in Owerri, the group’s President, Comrade Benjamin Madu, expressed frustration with Obi’s “apparent detachment” from the current coalition efforts aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are not happy with Peter Obi. Instead of joining hands with others to rescue Nigeria, he seems to be focused only on himself. This is not the time for selfish politics,” Madu stated.

According to the group, Obi’s perceived aloofness mirrors his role in the 2023 elections, where they believe he contributed to the fragmentation of the opposition, inadvertently paving the way for the APC’s victory.

Group Warns of Missed Igbo Opportunity in 2027

Omenuko Ndigbo United emphasised that the next election presents a rare opportunity for the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s next president.

“The current president is from the South. This is the best time for Ndigbo to push for the presidency. But we need unity.

"If Obi leaves the coalition, it will be harder for an Igbo person to become president in 2027 or even in 2031,” the group warned.

The statement also raised suspicions about Obi’s political intentions, suggesting he might be working behind the scenes to benefit the APC or President Bola Tinubu.

“Obi is not fully part of the plans, and it’s starting to look like he is playing another game. We need to know what he really wants.”

Group Demands Clarity from Peter Obi

Citing attacks on Obi by APC-linked figures, such as Reno Omokri, and warnings from investigative journalist David Hundeyin, the group urged Obi to publicly clarify his political stance.