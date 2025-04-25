FULL LIST: Nigerian governors who defected from PDP to APC

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday became the latest high-profile politician to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in one of Nigeria’s long-standing PDP strongholds.

The defection was confirmed following a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba.

Oborevwori’s move comes just months after his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, also crossed over to the APC, underscoring the party’s growing influence in Delta State, which had been controlled by the PDP since 1999.

While Oborevwori has yet to speak publicly, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje hinted at more upcoming defections.

“More opposition governors are on their way to join the APC. We are building momentum for 2027, and the signs are clear,” Ganduje said.

Oborevwori is not the first sitting governor to defect from the PDP to the APC. Over the past twelve years, several governors have made similar moves, often citing a mix of political strategy, development interests, and internal party disagreements.

Below is a list of notable PDP governors who defected to the APC while still in office:

1. Sheriff Oborevwori

The governor of Delta State surprised many on Wednesday by leaving the PDP to join the APC. His predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, also switched to the ruling party.



Their moves represent a significant political shift in Delta, which has been a PDP stronghold since 1999.

2. Ben Ayade

In May 2021, the former governor of Cross River State switched from the PDP to the APC. Explaining his decision, Ayade cited a desire to align with President Buhari’s federal government to bring more development projects to Cross River State.

3. Aminu Tambuwal

The former governor of Sokoto State defected from the PDP to the APC before the 2015 elections, but returned to the PDP in 2018.



While still serving in office, Tambuwal was later rumoured to be considering a return to the APC.

4. Dave Umahi

In November 2020, during his second term as governor of Ebonyi State, the former governor switched from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). At the time, Umahi praised the APC's emphasis on infrastructure under then-President Muhammadu Buhari and pointed to the PDP's marginalisation of the Southeast as key reasons for his decision.

5. Aliyu Wamakko

The former governor of Sokoto State defected from the PDP to the APC in 2014, during his tenure in office, ahead of the 2015 general elections, which the APC went on to win.

6. Bello Matawalle

The former governor of Zamfara State, Matawalle, switched from the PDP to the APC in June 2021, motivated by political unrest in the state and a desire to form a strategic alliance to preserve stability and retain control.

7. Abdulfatah Ahmed