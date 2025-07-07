Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal resigns from APC

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal has formally announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing to an end his long-standing association with the ruling party.

In a personally signed letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Bangshika Ward, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawal stated that the decision takes “immediate effect.”

While he did not reveal his next political destination, he hinted that he would soon align with a new movement.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“In due course, I will make public my current political affiliation, where I plan to join compatriots to work towards making Nigeria a better living place for all citizens,” the former SGF declared.

The resignation, announced in a brief yet pointed statement, signals a significant shift for the former top government official who served under President Muhammadu Buhari during his first term in office.

Political Realignment in the Works

Although Lawal refrained from providing details about his future political ambitions, his emphasis on “joining compatriots” suggests he may be aligning with opposition forces or a reform-oriented coalition.

Observers say Lawal's exit could be interpreted as a critique of the APC’s current direction, especially given the timing and tone of his announcement.

“Please remain blessed and extend my warm regards to members of your party,” he added in his letter, maintaining a courteous but final tone.

Babachir Lawal was appointed SGF in 2015 but was later removed from office in 2017 amid allegations of misconduct, which he has consistently denied.

Since then, he has remained a vocal figure in Nigerian politics, particularly on issues of governance and leadership within the APC.