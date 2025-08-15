Edo by-elections: CSO warns INEC against manipulation, militarisation

The Coalition of Observer Groups in Nigeria has issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies over alleged plans to compromise the credibility of the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency by-elections scheduled for 16 August 2025.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Simon Diogu, the coalition expressed concern that the unresolved controversies from the September 2024 governorship election, particularly allegations of duplicate result sheets and flawed collation processes, could be repeated.

“We have received worrying indications that similar tactics may be deployed in the upcoming by-elections, with fears that results could be predetermined through the unlawful preparation of duplicate result sheets before collation begins,” the group stated.

The coalition also criticised reported plans for heavy-handed security deployment, warning that it could obstruct opposition party agents from accessing collation centres.

“Any such militarisation of the electoral environment would be a direct violation of the Electoral Act and an assault on voters’ right to a transparent process,” Diogu noted.

Highlighting the political sensitivity of the polls, the group called on Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose home constituency is in Edo Central, to denounce alleged threats by his supporters against opposition candidates.

They urged him to ensure “peaceful, violence-free elections conducted in strict adherence to the law.”

The coalition stressed that INEC has both a “legal and moral obligation” to safeguard the people’s will from manipulation and intimidation.

It urged the commission to take “urgent, visible steps” to make collation open, verifiable, and free from interference.

“The August 16 by-elections are a test of INEC’s commitment to electoral integrity. “Nigerians and the international community will be watching closely.

