‘Democracy at risk’: Ex-APC spokesman slams INEC’s compromises

Comrade Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and security agencies to carry out urgent reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and prevent unrest similar to Nepal’s recent protests.

In a statement on Sunday, September 14, in Abuja, Frank praised INEC’s recognition of the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) but cautioned that Nigerians still view the Commission with suspicion due to alleged irregularities during the 2023 elections.

“This bold and positive action should not stand alone. As the nation looks ahead to the 2027 elections, INEC must replicate this same spirit of independence and courage in the overall conduct of the polls,” Frank said.

Timi Frank Slams INEC

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Getty Images]

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused INEC of partisanship in recent by-elections, stressing that “democracy thrives when arbiters remain neutral, courageous, and consistent in the face of political pressure.”

To rebuild trust, he urged the Commission to push for constitutional reforms, including electronic transmission of results, and the appointment of a new INEC chairman with proven integrity as Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure nears its end.

Frank also challenged security agencies to protect voters rather than aid electoral malpractice.

“Failure to do so risks pushing Nigeria into a situation worse than Nepal’s recent unrest,” he warned.

On the role of the judiciary, he insisted: “Justice must not only be done but be seen to have been done. We will hold accountable any judge compromised by partisan influence.”

ADVERTISEMENT