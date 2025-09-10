Despite strong opposition, INEC recognises David Mark's team as ADC leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted official recognition to the new leadership of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), spearheaded by former Senate President, Senator David Bonaventure Mark, as its National Chairman.

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, INEC posted an update on its website, announcing changes to the party's particulars and listing its new National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The electoral umpire recognised Mark as National Chairman, while former Osun State Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was named National Secretary.

Other members of the NWC include Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad as National Treasurer; Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary; and former Edo State Governor, Prof. Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor, as National Legal Adviser.

This marks the formal ratification of the Mark-led leadership, which emerged after the ADC's old structure surrendered power to the opposition coalition in July.

Consisting of members, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, the coalition vowed to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Opposition within an opposition

Dumebi Kachikwu, former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

On July 2, ADC founde r Ralph Nwosu handed over and endorsed the interim leadership headed by the former Senate President, after which the party requested that INEC recognise the new leadership .

However, the decision was met with strong opposition within the ADC, led by the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu .

Kachikwu and a few other deposed state chairpersons of the party accused the opposition coalition leaders of forging their signatures to clear legal encumbrances impeding the takeover.

The group, which later evolved into Concerned State Chairmen of the ADC, described the coalition members as 'usurpers' and 'hijackers,' urging them to form a new party because 'ADC is not for sale.'

The crisis also took another turn after a former governorship candidate of the ADC in Gombe, Nafiu Bala, declared himself the party's National Chairman.

