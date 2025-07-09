Atiku denies 2027 withdrawal claims - accuses APC of planting false reports

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rubbished claims that he plans to step down from the 2027 presidential race in favour of a Southern candidate, describing such reports as “laughable” and “delusional.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 8, by the Atiku Media Office, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said the reports are fictitious and designed to divide the growing coalition of opposition parties.

“There was never a meeting where such a discussion was held. The entire report is a malicious fabrication of fiction cooked up in the propaganda kitchens of the Tinubu-led APC regime,” the statement read.

Atiku warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is deploying underhanded tactics to sow discord among opposition ranks, particularly after the formal adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition’s political platform.

“No amount of propaganda, planted stories, or faceless briefings will fracture the resolve of the opposition coalition.

“We are united, focused, and determined to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of this rudderless government,” he said.

Atiku Accuses APC of Stoking Division in Opposition

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

He described the ruling party’s antics as signs of desperation, noting that the widespread support for the ADC reflects the electorate’s hunger for change.

“The massive and growing support that the ADC continues to enjoy across the country is not just encouraging – it is a clear signal that the Tinubu administration is living on borrowed time.”

Atiku also cautioned Nigerians and the media to ignore what he termed a baseless and uncredited report.

“We call on Nigerians and the media to treat the so-called 'statement' with the contempt it deserves. It bears no attribution, no credibility, and no truth,” he declared.